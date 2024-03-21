Unforgettable losses propel Grambling State and Purdue to Midwest matchup in March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grambling State star Jourdan Smith spent months losing sleep over the team’s inexplicable 2023 season finale. Now he’s celebrating the school’s biggest basketball win with a bleary-eyed moment of joy. After leading the Tigers to their first March Madness berth and their first tournament win, he’s trying to achieve another feat — taking down No. 1 seeded Purdue. The Boilermakers have been reliving their own unforgettable moment for an entire year, too. On Friday, they’ll finally have a chance to erase the images of last years’ loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.

