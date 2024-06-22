Unfazed by fire in McLaren’s facility, Norris edges Verstappen for pole at Spanish GP

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Lando Norris has snatched pole position from Max Verstappen during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. Norris grabbed his second career pole with a late run that just edged the three-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton will start third, just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell. Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are next. It was a hectic morning for Norris after his McLaren team had to evacuate its hospitality suite because of a fire shortly before practice started.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.