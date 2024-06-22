Unfazed by fire in McLaren’s facility, Norris edges Verstappen for pole at Spanish GP

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain prepares for the 3rd practice session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 22, 2024. The race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Lando Norris has snatched pole position from Max Verstappen during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. Norris grabbed his second career pole with a late run that just edged the three-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton will start third, just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell. Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are next. It was a hectic morning for Norris after his McLaren team had to evacuate its hospitality suite because of a fire shortly before practice started.

