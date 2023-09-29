Uneven Dortmund holds on with 10 men to beat Hoffenheim 3-1 in the Bundesliga

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has held on with 10 men to beat Hoffenheim 3-1 in the Bundesliga. It was another unconvincing win ahead of a potentially crucial Champions League game against AC Milan. Niclas Füllkrug opened the scoring for Dortmund but Andrej Kramaric responded from the penalty spot for Hoffenheim. Marco Reus restored Dortmund’s lead and Julian Ryerson scored again in added time. Some Dortmund players were clearly frustrated as Ramy Bensebaini was sent off for a second booking after kicking the ball away at a routine throw-in in the 71st minute with the score 2-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.