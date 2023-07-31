Undrafted rookie receiver Jason Brownlee is showing Aaron Rodgers and the Jets he can be ‘special’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jason Brownlee’s phone provides a constant reminder of how far he has come in his football journey. The home screen on the New York Jets rookie wide receiver’s phone is a photo of him being coached up by Aaron Rodgers on the field during offseason workouts. It’s a welcome to the NFL moment that will be forever cherished by Brownlee. The undrafted free agent from Southern Miss has been among the early standouts for the Jets in training camp, regularly making plays and impressing his new quarterback and coaches. Brownlee says he’s used to being an underdog and insists everyone will soon see he’s a special player.

