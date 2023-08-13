Undrafted rookie Elijah Dotson making a case for Chargers’ roster spot after 2-TD game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Undrafted rookie Elijah Dotson Dotson had 92 yards on six carries, including two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night. On both runs, Dotson took the handoff from Max Duggan and got a wide lane up the left sideline after getting great blocks. Dotson, who went to Northern Colorado and signed with the Chargers after going undrafted, got a motivational pep talk from someone who was once in the same situation. Austin Ekeler is going into his seventh season in Los Angeles after signing as an undrafted rookie out of Western State Colorado.

