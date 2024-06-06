Undisputed heavyweight boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk considers cruiserweight return after Fury rematch

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk says he is considering turning his back on the division after his planned rematch with Tyson Fury and dropping back down to cruiserweight. The Ukrainian beat Fury last month to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years but says he’s sick of the huge meals he needs to eat to keep his weight up while training for fights. The rematch is scheduled for Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia. Usyk says “maybe after the match I go down in weight, cruiserweight” in comments in an episode of The 3 Knockdown Rule podcast released Wednesday.

