Undersized defensive tackle Elijah Chatman catching on with Giants after chase that went viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Undrafted defensive tackle Elijah Chatman had caught the attention of the New York Giants’ coaching staff long before he became an internet sensation this past week. Chatham got a ton of hits Saturday chasing down Texans running back J.J. Taylor with speed rarely seen from a lineman. Chatman has played so well on camp, he has been getting reps with the first team in recent weeks. He has also beaten the odds, not being anything close to the standard for a defensive tackle. He is 5-feet-11 and 278 pounds. Giants Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence is 6-4 and 340.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.