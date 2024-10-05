Underdogs strike as Bayern rivals Leverkusen and Dortmund drop points in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has won without playing after Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund dropped points to modest opponents. Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin without injured forward Karim Adeyemi, who starred in the team’s 7-1 rout of Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday. Defending champion Leverkusen squandered an early two-goal lead as it drew 2-2 with promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday. It was only Kiel’s second point in its debut top-flight season. Freiburg won at Werder Bremen 1-0. Wolfsburg enjoyed a 3-1 win in Wolfsburg.

