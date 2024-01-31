Underdogs shaking up Africa Cup as most pre-tournament favorites miss out on quarterfinals

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The underdogs are enjoying their moment at the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament has been a festival of upsets with most of the big favorites eliminated before the quarterfinal stage. Four of the remaining teams – Cape Verde, Angola, Guinea and Mali – have never won the Africa Cup before. Three-time champion Nigeria and host nation Ivory Coast will feel they have a great opportunity to claim the trophy. They could meet in the final. South Africa and Congo are the other remaining teams. The quarterfinals start Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.