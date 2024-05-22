Underdog story: Florida returns to the NCAA women’s lacrosse final four for the 1st time since 2012

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Florida lacrosse coach Amanda O’Leary has a chance to secure her legacy when the Gators play in the women’s championships for the second time in school history and the first time since 2012. Unseeded Florida, which has won 20 in a row, plays top-seeded and defending national champion Northwestern in the first semifinal game Friday in Cary, North Carolina. O’Leary has helped put Florida and the south on the lacrosse map. The Gators are looking to become the first lacrosse program — men’s or women’s — south of North Carolina to win it all.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.