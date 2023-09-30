Underdog Bowling Green scores 38 unanswered points to overwhelm Georgia Tech, 38-27

ATLANTA (AP) — Finn Hogan’s 1-handed scoring catch late in the first half gave Bowling Green the lead, Deshawn Jones Jr. returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and the Falcons upset Georgia Tech 38-27. Georgia Tech, favored by 22 1/2 points, was overwhelmed after taking a 14-0 lead. Bowling Green scored the next 38 points to claim its first win over an active member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Falcons held the ball more than 40 minutes, more than doubling the time of possession battle. Bowling Green’s powerful running back Terion Stewart ran for 138 yards and a touchdown.

