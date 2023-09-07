Underdog Aztecs looking for a second straight victory against UCLA

The San Diego State Aztecs would love to make it two wins in a row against the UCLA Bruins just four years after getting their first win in a series that dates to 1922. San Diego State finally broke through against the Bruins with a 23-14 win at the Rose Bowl in 2019. SDSU is 7-4 against Pac-12 teams since the start of the 2016 season. The Aztecs once lost 19 straight against Pac-12 teams from 1996 to 2011. They’ll have to figure out how to stop Bruins quarterbacks Dante Moore and Ethan Garbers, and wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant.

