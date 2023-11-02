Undercuffler’s TD with 26 seconds left gives Akron a win over Kent State for the Wagon Wheel

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler Jr. scored a go-ahead touchdown with 26 seconds left and Akron scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Kent State 31-27 and claim the Wagon Wheel for the first time since 2018. Akron trailed 27-10 entering the fourth quarter. Undercuffler capped a 16-play, 87-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jasaiah Gathings. Akron’s next scoring drive lasted just 99 seconds as Lorenzo Lingard rushed for a 37-yard score to get within 27-24 with 3:32 left. Kent State went three-and-out to give the ball back to Akron with 3:09 left. The Zips went 57 yards in nine plays, with Lingard gaining 15 yards on four carries. Lingard also made a key catch to get inside the 10-yard line, setting up Undercuffler’s sneak for the lead.

