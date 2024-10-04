Under MLB’s new playoff format, a little rest isn’t always best

Shohei Ohtani has mashed 100 mph fastballs for homers, stolen bases against some of the game’s best catchers and recently wrapped up one of the best regular seasons in Major League Baseball history. Now the Japanese superstar and his Los Angeles Dodgers have to face something that’s arguably even more daunting. A five-day break. Since MLB’s most recent playoff format took effect in 2022, five of the eight top seeds have lost in the Division Series, unable to capitalize on the supposed reward of earning a bye through the Wild Card Series. This year, the Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees and Guardians are dealing with the five-day break, trying to use it to their advantage.

