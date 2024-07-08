Under-fire Brazil hopes Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil was dumped from the Copa America in the quarterfinals without taking any pressure off Dorival Júnior, the coach since January. Vinicius Júnior, a Ballon d’Or candidate, failed to impress, and teenage striker Endrick did not find the net at the ongoing Copa in the United States. Pundits regard Neymar as the biggest Brazilian winner of the Copa by not being there. He has been recovering from a ruptured ACL since October. Neymar has become key to the team’s future again in the eyes of many. But they also believe he is wasting his talent in Saudi Arabia, far from the big leagues. The countdown to turn things around is also become tighter with the World Cup in just two years.

