Under coach Kyle Neptune, Villanova looks nothing like the Final Four program built by Hall of Famer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The Villanova Wildcats are no longer a perennial national power since Kyle Neptune was hired to replace Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright. The Wildcats lost at home to lowly Ivy League program Columbia this week. Fan unrest is growing around with Neptune just 36-34 in his three seasons. Neptune was a career assistant under Wright who coached one season at Fordham before the job of a lifetime opened for him. He’s lost two straight years in the NIT.

