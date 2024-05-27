Under 20 100-meter record holder Issam Asinga banned 4 years, has mark scrubbed for doping positive

MONACO (AP) — The sprinter who set the Under-20 world record at 100 meters has been banned for four years and had his record stripped after anti-doping officials ruled against his claim that his positive test for a performance-enhancer came from eating “recovery gummies.” The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the penalties for Issam Asinga, who ran an Under-20 record of 9.89 seconds in the 100 at the South American championships last summer. Asinga has been suspended since August, when he tested positive for a banned substance called GW1516, which was developed to build endurance and burn fat but failed medical trials when it was found to cause cancer during tests on rodents. He said in a statement he plans to appeal to decision.

