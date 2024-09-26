Undefeated Seahawks aiming to defeat Dan Campbell-led Lions for 4th straight season on Monday night

The undefeated Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Detroit Lions on Monday night, hoping to extend a streak in the series. Seattle has beaten the Dan Campbell-led Lions in each of the past three seasons. The Seahawks have won six straight matchups, including a playoff win in the 2016 season and early last season when they lost a 10-point lead in the last 3:08 of regulation and went on to win in overtime when Geno Smith threw a second touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett. A key matchup will be Detroit quarterback Jared Goff against the NFL’s top-ranked team against the pass.

