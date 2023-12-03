Undefeated No. 18 Liberty faces No. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon will face No. 18 Liberty in the New Year’s Day Fiesta Bowl. The Flames completed an undefeated season by beating New Mexico State in the Conference USA title game and are in a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time since moving up to Division I in 2018. The Ducks came up just short of the College Football Playoff thanks to No. 2 Washington. The Ducks lost to the Huskies twice this season, including in their final Pac-12 championship game. Oregon is led by quarterback Bo Nix, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner following a stellar regular season.

