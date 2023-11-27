Undefeated away from home, the Jaguars are guaranteed their first winning road record since 2007

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates as he jogs off the field after the teams NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Only one NFL team has a perfect road record this season: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are 4-0 in true road games and 6-0 away from EverBank Stadium in 2023, a spotless mark that includes consecutive victories against Atlanta and Buffalo in London last month. With a 24-21 victory at Houston on Sunday, Jacksonville locked up its first winning road record since 2007. That could serve 8-3 Jacksonville well if it makes the postseason for the second time in as many seasons. Although landing the AFC’s top seed is the goal, going on the road wouldn’t be a concern for the franchise.

