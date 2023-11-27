Undefeated away from home, the Jaguars are guaranteed their first winning road record since 2007

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Only one NFL team has a perfect road record this season: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are 4-0 in true road games and 6-0 away from EverBank Stadium in 2023, a spotless mark that includes consecutive victories against Atlanta and Buffalo in London last month. With a 24-21 victory at Houston on Sunday, Jacksonville locked up its first winning road record since 2007. That could serve 8-3 Jacksonville well if it makes the postseason for the second time in as many seasons. Although landing the AFC’s top seed is the goal, going on the road wouldn’t be a concern for the franchise.

