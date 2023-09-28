Undefeated and unsatisfied, No. 5 Florida State using its bye week to get healthy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — No. 5 Florida State is undefeated and unsatisfied — even with victories against powerhouses LSU and Clemson on a resume that’s widely considered the most impressive in the country. Coach Mike Norvell says the team is 4-0 and has yet to play its best game. The Seminoles are using their bye week to refresh and get healthy after a daunting September that included a neutral-site opener and two road games. FSU has been without three starters, including two on the offensive line. Star quarterback Jordan Travis has played through an arm/shoulder injury.

