Undefeated and unsatisfied, No. 5 Florida State using its bye week to get healthy

BOB FERRANTE The Associated Press
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell gives an interview after defeating Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — No. 5 Florida State is undefeated and unsatisfied — even with victories against powerhouses LSU and Clemson on a resume that’s widely considered the most impressive in the country. Coach Mike Norvell says the team is 4-0 and has yet to play its best game. The Seminoles are using their bye week to refresh and get healthy after a daunting September that included a neutral-site opener and two road games. FSU has been without three starters, including two on the offensive line. Star quarterback Jordan Travis has played through an arm/shoulder injury.

