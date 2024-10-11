Undav scores twice for Germany in Nations League and Hungary holds Dutch to draw

Denis Undav’s brace helped Germany extend its unbeaten record in the Nations League to three matches after a convincing 2-1 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina. Following the retirements of Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos, coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team has started a new cycle and their spirited, clean and fluid display bodes well for the future. In the same group, the Netherlands’ unbeaten run was almost stopped by Hungary at Puskas Arena. The Dutch snatched a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw despite being reduced to 10 men.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.