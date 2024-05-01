UNC’s RJ Davis is returning to school for a 5th season. He was an AP 1st-team All-American last year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — First-team Associated Press All-American RJ Davis is returning to North Carolina to play his fifth season of eligibility. Davis is currently fifth in career scoring for the blueblood program. He would have a chance to catch program great Tyler Hansbrough for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career scoring record of 2,872 points. Davis led the ACC in scoring at 21.2 points last year. Davis led the Tar Heels to their first ACC outright regular-season title since 2017 and a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

