UNC’s RJ Davis and Hubert Davis honored as ACC’s top player, coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s RJ Davis, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s scoring leader at 21.1 points per game, has been named the league’s player of the year. Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis, whose fourth-ranked team won its first outright regular season title since 2016-17, was named the coach of the year in his third season at his alma mater. Other honorees include Virginia guard Reece Beekman, who won his second consecutive defensive player of the year award, Notre Dame’s Markus Burton as rookie of the year, Ian Schieffelin of Clemson as most improved player and Ishmael Leggett of Pittsburgh as sixth man of the year.

