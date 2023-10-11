UNC’s Maye, NC State’s Wilson and Louisville’s Brohm headline the AP’s ACC midyear honorees

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson and Louisville coach Jeff Brohm headline the honorees in The Associated Press’ midseason report for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Maye was picked as the top offensive player through the season’s first half in voting by AP writers covering league teams. Wilson was the top defensive player. Brohm was picked as top coach for the 14th-ranked Cardinals. The list also included Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton Jr. as the top first-year freshman. Florida State receiver Keon Coleman was picked as the top first-year freshman after arriving from Michigan State.

