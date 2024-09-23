UNC’s Mack Brown ‘disappointed in me’ after locker-room comments following James Madison loss

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Mack Brown says he is “disappointed in me” for making emotional postgame locker-room comments after giving up 70 points in a shocking home loss to James Madison. That included Brown floating whether he should stay on as coach. The Tar Heels lost 70-50 at home Saturday to the Dukes from the Sun Belt Conference. The 70 points tied the record for the most points ever allowed by UNC in any game. Brown said he asked players if they felt good in his leadership afterward. He said Monday: “That’s something I shouldn’t do.” UNC visits Duke on Saturday.

