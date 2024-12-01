UNC’s Mack Brown closes coaching tenure with rivalry loss, disappointment over handling of exit

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mack Brown closed his North Carolina coaching tenure with a loss to rival N.C. State. That came days after the school announced the program’s winningest coach wouldn’t return next season. The 73-year-old Brown was in the sixth season of his second tenure with the Tar Heels. Brown said he didn’t want to become a distraction to the players by announcing a coaching change leading up to the game against the Wolfpack. But Brown said he agreed it was time for the program to have new leadership and said: “I‘m not angry. I think it’s time to go.”

