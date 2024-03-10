UNC’s Cormac Ryan was dominant in a win at Duke. He let the Cameron Crazies know about it, too

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina graduate guard Cormac Ryan turned in a huge performance in the seventh-ranked Tar Heels’ win at No. 9 Duke. Ryan had a career-high 31 points and hit six 3-pointers in the win. He also offered plenty of vocal and emotional celebrations with many of those big shots. The win helped UNC win its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title since 2017. Ryan said he “can’t control” his emotional celebrations and loves “being in front of the fire.” Ryan’s 31 points were the most by a UNC player against Duke since Antawn Jamison scored 35 in February 1998.

