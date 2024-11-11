Uncharacteristic and untimely struggles doomed the Falcons against the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kick Cousins says the Atlanta Falcons are “sick” over their loss to the last-place Saints after squandering multiple chances to take late leads. The Falcons were undone by untimely and uncharacteristic miscues in a 20-17 defeat. They arrived in New Orleans atop the NFC South while the Saints had lost seven straight and were playing their first game since firing coach Dennis Allen. But veteran kicker Younghoe Koo had three missed field goals for the first time in his career. Cousins also took a late sack and fumbled in the final minute before Atlanta ran out of time.

