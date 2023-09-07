UNC says the NCAA has denied appeal efforts for Walker’s immediate eligibility

The NCAA has denied North Carolina’s appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for transfer receiver Devontez Walker. The decision led to criticism from both Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham. The school announced the decision Thursday. It came less than a week after Walker sat out of the 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ season-opening victory against South Carolina. Brown went public last month about the school’s efforts to appeal the NCAA’s decision denying a waiver allowing the Kent State transfer to play immediately. The NCAA had denied the waiver by regarding Walker as a two-time transfer.

