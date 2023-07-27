UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye has a good resource to help him prepare for what’s ahead. That’s his predecessor Sam Howell. Howell is now positioned to be an NFL starter in Washington. Maye was a true freshman for Howell’s last season. Howell was a star passer for a team aiming to contend for the Atlantic Coast Conference title. Now it’s Maye’s turn in that role as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Maye spoke to reporters Thursday at the ACC’s preseason media days. He says he’s “just trying to soak up all I can” from Howell.

