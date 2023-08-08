UNC is appealing to the NCAA for immediate eligibility for transfer WR Devontez Walker

North Carolina coach Mack Brown says the school is appealing to the NCAA for immediate eligibility for transfer Devontez Walker. Walker is the Tar Heels’ presumed No. 1 receiver whose status is in question weeks before the opener. The NCAA denied the waiver for Walker after his transfer from Kent State. NCAA rules generally allow players to transfer freely once. Brown said Walker had enrolled at UNC in January just days before the NCAA revised rules to limit waivers for two-time transfers. Walker played only at one school and cited family reasons for returning to his home state at UNC.

