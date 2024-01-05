UNC hires former Georgia Tech and Temple head coach Geoff Collins as defensive coordinator

North Carolina is turning to former Georgia Tech and Temple head coach Geoff Collins to improve its defense. The Tar Heels announced Friday that Collins would be the new defensive coordinator, replacing Gene Chizik after his two-year stint. Collins has spent 11 seasons as a defensive coordinator at the college level with stops at Florida, Mississippi State, FIU and Western Carolina. Collins was fired in his fourth season at Georgia Tech in 2022. He had previously spent two years leading the Owls. UNC is looking for defensive improvement after fading badly in the second half of last season.

