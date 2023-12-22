UNC Greensboro rolls to record-setting win over Virginia-Lynchburg

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell scored 19 points and UNC Greensboro set several program records in a 135-57 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg. The 135 points was a new high for the Spartans, as were their 78-point margin of victory, 42-point halftime lead, 55 field goals and 68 rebounds.

