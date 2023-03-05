UNC Asheville rallies to beat Campbell 77-73 in title game

By The Associated Press
North Carolina Asheville guard Trent Stephney (0) tries to knock the ball away from Campbell guard Ricky Clemons (1) during the first half of the Big South Championship NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 29 points, Tajion Jones scored 16 in the final 7:35 and No. 1 seed UNC Asheville stormed back to beat seventh-seeded Campbell 77-73 on Sunday, winning the Big South Conference Tournament championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time. Ricky Clemons hit a jumper to give Campbell a 66-52 lead and then Jones took over. The senior guard scored 10 straight points for the Bulldogs (27-7) after Pember made two free throws to cut their deficit to 68-64 with 3:41 to go. Jones buried a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs on top 75-73 with 55 seconds left. The last time UNC Asheville had the lead the score was 13-11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.