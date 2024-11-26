‘Unbelievable’ Odegaard transforms Arsenal and gets Saka smiling again

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The goals are flying in again for Arsenal and it just happens to coincide with the return of Martin Odegaard. Make that eight goals in two games since the international break for Arsenal after its 5-1 hammering of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League which tied the English team’s heaviest ever away win in the competition. Odegaard is back in Arsenal’s team after missing two months with an ankle injury. In that time, Arsenal’s attack stuttered and the team dropped way off the lead in the Premier League. With Odegaard back Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Saturday then came the cruise in Lisbon where Odegaard was at the heart of everything.

