Unbeaten Warner frustrates England on 1st morning of 2nd Ashes test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Australia has survived a tough examination from England’s bowlers and disruption from Just Stop Oil protesters to reach lunch at 73-1 in the second Ashes test at Lord’s. Opening batters David Warner and Usman Khawaja were dropped on 20 and 1. A morning of utter frustration for England wasn’t soothed until the stroke of lunch when Khawaja was bowled for 17 by rookie quick Josh Tongue. Warner was 53 not out from 70 balls and looking comfortable. Two activists ran onto the field to try and spread orange powder on the pitch. Neither got close.

