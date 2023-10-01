Unbeaten Southern Illinois rolls past Missouri State 33-20 in Missouri Valley opener

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ro Elliott raced 64 yards on the third play from scrimmage and added a second touchdown five minutes later to spark unbeaten Southern Illinois to a 33-20 win over Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools. The Salukis held Missouri State to just 31 total yards rushing.

