Unbeaten so far in the Little League World Series, Nevada and Texas will play for a semifinal spot

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Nevada and Texas have been the most impressive teams so far on the United States side of the bracket at the Little League World Series. Both teams are unbeaten and they will meet on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals. Gunnar Gaudin threw a complete game in Nevada’s 3-2 win over Hawaii on Monday, and Texas ace Julian Hurst also went the distance to lead his team past Florida, 4-1. Meanwhile, the Nevada players got to bond with injured New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who sat with them during the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.