Unbeaten Rutgers will try for its best start since 2006 when it visits Cornhuskers

Rutgers goes into its game at Nebraska on Saturday looking for a fifth straight win to open a season for the first time since the 2006 team opened 9-0 during coach Greg Schiano’s first stint at the school. A win in Lincoln should push the Scarlet Knights into the Top 25 for the first time since 2012, the longest drought among power-conference teams. The Cornhuskers seek a sharper offensive performance following an overtime loss to Illinois at home and an ugly win at Purdue. The offense committed 10 penalties against the Boilermakers.

