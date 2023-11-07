Unbeaten No. 21 James Madison writes NCAA seeking remediation for two-year bowl ban

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison, in its second year of transitioning from the Bowl Subdivision to the Championship Subdivision, has written to the NCAA asking that the rule preventing the Dukes from participating in a bowl game be changed. In a letter, signed by president Jonathan Alger, Rector Maribeth Herod and athletic director Jeffrey Bourne, the school noted that the No. 21 Dukes are one of seven FBS programs that are unbeaten this season and highlighted that their academic achievement mirrors that of its football team. It describes the postseason experience as a “fundamental element” of the student-athlete experience.

