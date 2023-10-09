Unbeaten No. 14 Louisville savors another comeback win while striving for a complete performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s quick start is ironic considering it hasn’t always started quickly. Three second-half comebacks have helped the No. 14 Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) achieve their best start in 10 years, with Saturday night’s 33-20 victory over then-No. 10 Notre Dame being the latest rally. Granted, a 13-10 deficit was significantly easier to overcome compared to double-digit holes against Georgia Tech and North Carolina State; but it spoke volumes about their resilience. Running back Jawhar Jordan added two more big touchdowns runs with scores from 45 and 21 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.