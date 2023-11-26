Unbeaten Nice beats Toulouse 1-0 to stay one point behind French league leader PSG

PARIS (AP) — Striker Terem Moffi’s second-half goal was enough to give unbeaten Nice a 1-0 home win against Toulouse and keep it one point behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Moffi collected a pass from midfielder Morgan Sanson near the penalty spot in the 54th minute and finished confidently. Nice is unbeaten and has built its success on a stout defense which has conceded just four goals in 13 games. Rennes beat fifth-place Reims 3-1 to move up to midtable. Lyon hopes to move off the bottom with a home win against fourth-place Lille later Sunday

