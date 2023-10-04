Unbeaten Maryland takes another shot at the Big Ten’s elite this weekend at No. 4 Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Unbeaten Maryland is off to its best start since 2001 and very nearly cracked the Top 25 this week. The Terrapins look like a solid Big Ten team in coach Michael Locksley’s fifth year at the helm. What they haven’t done is produce a really head-turning victory. Saturday’s matchup at No. 4 Ohio State certainly represents a chance to do that. Maryland and Michigan are the only two teams in the country that are 5-0 with every victory by at least 18 points.

