Unbeaten Marseille goes top of French league after drawing at 10-man Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Unbeaten Marseille goes to the top of the French league even while failing to make the most of an extra man in drawing at Nantes 1-1. Marseille is one point ahead of Monaco, which has a better goal difference and need only draw at home to Lens on Saturday to reclaim first place. Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr pounced from close range in the fourth minute. Sarr was then fouled by 17-year-old defender Bastien Meupiyou, who was shown a straight red card in the ninth. Nantes equalized through striker Mostafa Mohamed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.