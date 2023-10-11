Unbeaten Liberty already bowl eligible after 31-13 win over Jacksonville St

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Quinton Cooley ran for 163 yards and two scores, Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and Liberty pulled away in the second half to beat Jacksonville State 31-13 and remain unbeaten.Liberty (6-0, 4-0 Conference USA) became bowl eligible for the fifth straight season.Salter fired a 27-yard scoring strike to Treon Sibley to give the Flames a 17-10 lead with 5:55 left in the third quarter. Alen Karajic drilled a 39-yard field goal at the 2:26 mark to pull Jacksonville State within four.Salter gave Liberty a two-score lead when he connected with Aaron Bedgood for a 29-yard touchdown six seconds into the final quarter. Cooley scored on a 5-yard run to wrap up the scoring with 4:22 left to play.

