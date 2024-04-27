Unbeaten Leverkusen pulls off another escape; injuries hit Bayern, Dortmund before Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has escaped again with another stoppage-time goal to preserve its German record unbeaten season by drawing with Stuttgart 2-2. Robert Andrich scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time for Leverkusen to stretch its record to 46 games unbeaten across all competitions. Harry Kane got his 34th and 35th Bundesliga goals of the season for Bayern Munich to warm up for Real Madrid with a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. The win ensures Bayern qualified for next season’s Champions League but it arguably came at a price for this season’s competition as Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt went off injured. Borussia Dortmund suffered a demoralizing 4-1 loss at Leipzig before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

