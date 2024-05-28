Unbeaten Knights beat winless Warriors 5-4 at Memorial Cup

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Sam O’Reilly had a goal and assist, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan each chipped in with two assists, and the London Knights defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in Memorial Cup action on Monday night. The Ontario Hockey League champion Knights also got goals from Ruslan Gazizov, Sam Dickinson, Landon Sim and Kasper Halttunen. Ethan Semeniuk scored twice for the Western Hockey League champion Warriors, who have lost both of their games at the Dow Event Center. Denton Mateychuk and Martin Rysavy also scored for the Warriors, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

