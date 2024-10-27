Unbeaten Jets defeat Flames 5-3, extending win streak to 8 straight

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Connor and Mason Appleton each had a goal and assist on Saturday night as the Winnipeg Jets made it eight straight wins to begin the season with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Dylan Samberg and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg, which has won 16 consecutive regular-season games going back to the end of the 2023-24 season.

It’s a feat that’s only been accomplished three times in league history: 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins (17), 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers (16) and 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets (16).

Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary, which has lost consecutive games after opening the season with a franchise-best 5-0-1 mark.

Takeaways

Jets: With goalie Connor Hellebuyck getting the night off, Eric Comrie made his second start. He got beat over his shoulder from sharp angles on the Backlund and Andersson goals, but he was solid the rest of the night.

Flames: The season debut of left-winger Yegor Sharangovich, who missed the first seven games with an upper-body injury, did not help the Flames struggling power play, which went 0-for-4 while only generating one shot. They also gave up a short-handed goal.

Key moment

With the game tied 3-3 in the third, the Flames killed a 90-second, two-man advantage, and Dustin Wolf made six saves. A slashing penalty in the offensive zone put the Jets back on the power play and this time they took advantage. Perfetti put a shot in off Wolf’s blocker.

Key stat

The Jets’ power play continues to sizzle. Ranked 22nd last season, they entered Saturday’s games ranked No. 1 in the NHL and they went 2 for 4 against the Flames improving to 10 for 23 on the season.

Up next

The Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Flames visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

