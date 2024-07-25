Unbeaten Fiji on track for third successive Olympic rugby sevens gold by reaching semis

PARIS (AP) — Fiji has stayed on track for a third successive Olympic gold medal in rugby sevens by reaching the semifinals at the Stade de France. However, the Tokyo Games silver and bronze medallists — New Zealand and Argentina — were knocked out. Host side France and Australia have reached the semifinals for the first time. South Africa, the 12th and last team to qualify only a month ago, is back in the semis for the first time since the inaugural Olympic sevens in 2016. In the quarterfinals, Fiji came from behind against Ireland to win 19-15. New Zealand was stunned by South Africa 14-7, Argentina lost to France 26-14, and Australia shut out the United States 18-0. In the semifinals on Saturday, Fiji plays Australia, and France meets South Africa.

